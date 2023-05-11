EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 135,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

