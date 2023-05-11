EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 660,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,444. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

