EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,910.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,751 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,032 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in FedEx by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $224.25. 330,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.35. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

