EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVDV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,556. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $61.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

