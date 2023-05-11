EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2,283.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 928,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,333. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $223.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

