Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 44,054 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,590.33% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

