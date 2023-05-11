Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 44,054 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Evogene Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.
See Also
