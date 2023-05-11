Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 44,054 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,590.33% and a negative return on equity of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.