Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expensify from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

Expensify Trading Down 18.4 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.89 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. Expensify has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,636,462.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,382,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

