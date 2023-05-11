Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.68 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.76-1.83 EPS.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

