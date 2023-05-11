Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Trading Up 14%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,426% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMEGF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Farmers Edge Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

