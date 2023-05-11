Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Trading Up 14%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,426% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMEGF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Farmers Edge Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
Farmers Edge Company Profile
Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers Edge (FMEGF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.