FAT Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -17.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT Brands stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of FAT Brands worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

