Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.98. Approximately 26,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

