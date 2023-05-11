Financial & Tax Architects LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. S&P Global comprises 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.55. The stock had a trading volume of 167,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,217. The stock has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day moving average of $346.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

