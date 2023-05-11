Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $6.65 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 309,412 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,393,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 170,836 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 328,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

