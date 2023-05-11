Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $8.55 Million Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 429,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 2.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 65,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,255. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

