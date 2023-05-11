Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 1.26% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $90.38. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $92.12.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

