Financial & Tax Architects LLC Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after acquiring an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.39. 418,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,305. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

