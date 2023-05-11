First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,518,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,670,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.