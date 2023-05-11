First National Advisers LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $160.69. 1,341,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,470. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

