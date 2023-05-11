First National Advisers LLC Sells 135 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after buying an additional 442,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,241. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

