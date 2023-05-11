First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Resource Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. First Resource Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

