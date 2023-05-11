FJ Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $429.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.57. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

