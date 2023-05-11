FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 384,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,378. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

