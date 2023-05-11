Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $22.42.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
