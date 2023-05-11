Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 27,568 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 64.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,316 shares of company stock worth $2,841,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

