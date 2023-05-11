Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 551,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

