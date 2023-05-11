Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.09% of Triton International worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $16,265,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $3,139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Triton International by 199.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Trading Up 0.9 %

Triton International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. 381,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,581. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

