Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 2,200,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

