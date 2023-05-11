Foster & Motley Inc. Has $27.39 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,980 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 152,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 133,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

