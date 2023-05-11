Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,987,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Infosys by 120.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,324,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE INFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

