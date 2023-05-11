Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $64,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4,057.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,998,000 after purchasing an additional 612,847 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,255,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 490,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 209,680 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

