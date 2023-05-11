Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 9,577 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

