Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,924 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,841. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

