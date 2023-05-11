Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 177,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.13. The stock had a trading volume of 144,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,338. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.78. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

