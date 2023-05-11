Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $231.47. The stock had a trading volume of 861,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,894. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.