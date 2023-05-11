Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 110,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.