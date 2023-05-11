Frax (FRAX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $12.94 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.