Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as high as C$0.67. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 149,699 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.48 million, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

