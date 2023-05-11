Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock Price Up 1%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 12,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 84,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

