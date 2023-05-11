Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.9 %

FRPT stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after purchasing an additional 325,414 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

