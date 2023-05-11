Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Frontline has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Further Reading

