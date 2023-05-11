Fruits Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Fruits has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $257,908.90 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

