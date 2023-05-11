Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FSNB remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

