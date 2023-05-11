FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cincinnati Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

