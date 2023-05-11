FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Issued By Raymond James

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$70.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$63.55 and a 1 year high of C$91.74.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 billion.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total value of C$867,537.35. Also, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.84%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

