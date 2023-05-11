FY2023 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered by Analyst

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

FibroGen Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.80. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $25,090,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $12,641,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.