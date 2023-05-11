FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Increased by Analyst

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Ocugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 109.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 986,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 760.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 34.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

