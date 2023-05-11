Gary Charles Robb Sells 30,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 555,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

