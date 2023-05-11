Gary Charles Robb Sells 30,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 555,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $30.14.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CORT. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.