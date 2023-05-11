Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.76

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.76 and last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 169786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

