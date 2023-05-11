Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Update

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. Genenta Science has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.33.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.
