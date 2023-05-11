GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.7 %

GIGM opened at $1.44 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.